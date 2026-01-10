BC News

Gold medallist Islander left off Olympic hockey team for Milan

Micah Zandee-Hart of Saanichton, who at Beijing 2022 became the first B.C. player to win an Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey, has been left off the Canadian team for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

Forward Jenn Gardiner of Surrey will carry the provincial flag into Milan as the lone B.C. player selected to the 2026 Canadian Olympic squad on Friday.

Zandee-Hart likely saw her lockdown defensive-blue-liner role on the Olympic team go to Kati Tabin of the Montreal Victoire, who along with Gardiner will be among seven Canadian players making their Olympic debuts in Milan, along with 16 players who were part of the 2022 Beijing gold-medallist squad. The 23-player Canadian roster for 2026 Milan includes three goaltenders, seven defence and 13 forwards. Familiar names include veterans Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin.

Zandee-Hart won’t be among them but will continue her trailblazing career for B.C. women’s hockey as captain of the New York Sirens of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

“Paring down the roster to the final group to represent Canada is always a challenging process,” Canada general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement.

“We began the year with 30 athletes who trained with us throughout the season [including Zandee-Hart], while also evaluating a deep pool of talented players, ensuring every decision was carefully considered. We are confident we have selected a highly motivated and eager group who take great pride and passion in wearing the Maple Leaf. It has been a long four-year journey for our entire team, and we are excited for the opportunity to compete for a gold medal at the Olympics.”

Gold might be harder to achieve this time as the U.S. swept the recent six-game Rivalry Series against Canada with several of the games blowouts.

“What I know about this dressing room is the trust, belief and love we have for each other. We are hungry and prepared,” countered Canadian blueliner Renata Fast, who has won Olympic gold and silver with Canada.

Canada and the U.S. have dominated Olympic women’s hockey with Canada winning five gold medals and two silvers and the U.S. two gold medals, four silvers and a bronze. Canada and the U.S. have met in six of the seven Winter Olympic gold-medal games.

“There are seven first-time Olympians and we are so proud of them to have earned this opportunity to forever be called an Olympian, something all of us have dreamed about since we were very young,” said Fast, during the media conference Friday announcing the Olympic team.

The Olympic women’s hockey tournament will take place in the still under construction Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and the smaller, secondary Milano Rho Arena. Canada opens against Finland on Feb. 5 with additional opening-round games against Switzerland on Feb. 7 and Czechia on Feb. 9, all at 12:10 p.m. PT, and against the U.S. on Feb. 10 at 11:10 a.m. PT. The playoff rounds will follow.