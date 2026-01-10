BC News

Driver who killed paver in construction zone near Nanaimo gets house arrest

Photo: . A memorial to Raymond Ferguson, 69, who was struck and killed while paving a section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Sept. 23, 2021. CHEK NEWS

A woman who sped through a construction zone on the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo and killed a man paving the highway will serve her nearly two-year sentence on house arrest.

Christanne Marie Boufford, 53, was driving southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021, when she approached a construction zone near the intersection of Kipp Road.

The southbound slow lane was closed for paving, leaving one lane open for travel. The speed limit in the work zone was 60 kilometres an hour.

Boufford passed orange barrels, traffic cones and signs as she approached the well-marked construction zone, said Justice Douglas Thompson as he delivered his sentencing decision on Friday.

Travelling around 80 km/h, Boufford struck a slower-moving vehicle in front of her and veered to the right into three workers before hitting the rear of a dump truck and coming to a stop.

Raymond Ferguson, 69, died at the scene, and another worker was taken to hospital with fractured ribs.

Thompson previously found Boufford guilty of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He acquitted her of charges related to impaired driving, because he found that Boufford’s Charter rights were violated when she was detained by police shortly after the crash. As a result, breath samples gathered by police were excluded from the trial.

Boufford’s 35-year driving record prior to the collision was clean, without even a traffic ticket, Thompson noted, calling her case “a very difficult sentencing case.”

“What is to be done with this woman who has proven over many years to be a productive and law-abiding member of society, who is uncharacteristically but dangerously inattentive for a short spell and caused collisions that resulted in the injury and death of other good and hard-working people — people who risk their lives working on the highways,” he said.

Crown had asked for a four-year sentence and a five-year driving prohibition, while Boufford’s lawyer said a fit sentence would be a conditional sentence order of two years less a day and a three-year driving ban.

In the end, Thompson decided a period of incarceration was not necessary, sentencing Boufford to a conditional sentence order of two years less a day for dangerous driving causing death and one year for dangerous driving causing bodily harm, to be served concurrently. Thompson also imposed a five-year driving ban to begin immediately.

Thompson pointed to the principle of restraint, which says the court should consider all available sanctions other than imprisonment that are reasonable in the circumstances and consistent with the harm done to victims. “The sentencing goal is to impose a proportionate sentence weighing the gravity of the offence and the offender’s degree of responsibility,” he said.

Thompson said he found no significant risk of Boufford reoffending, pointing to her long driving history without any criminal offences or tickets. “Unlike many other dangerous driving cases, the culpable driving in this case was a quite short duration. It was for seconds over a distance of approximately 150 metres,” Thompson said.

Thompson said it’s difficult to measure the degree of remorse felt by an offender. Boufford declined to address the court during her sentencing hearing, but Thompson said she appeared shell-shocked throughout the trial and subsequent hearings. He said he was not surprised to learn she is receiving care for depression.

Ferguson’s daughter, Jelene Heimbecker, said she was “wrecked” by the judge’s decision not to impose jail time, calling house arrest “a slap on the wrist” for Boufford.

“It’s never going to be enough, but it just feels as though my dad’s life was worthless in the eyes of the law,” she said.

Heimbecker said the sentence sends the wrong message to drivers and is a bad precedent for future similar cases.

She stressed the importance of safe driving around road workers like her father.

“If you see a construction zone, whether you see active people there on the work site, slow down, obey them. Everyone wants to go home at the end of the day, and everyone should be safe in their work environment.”