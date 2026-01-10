BC News

Police in Abbotsford are investigating a B.C. gang-related shooting in the city

Homicide is gang-related

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say they are investigating a homicide following a targeted shooting tied to the BC Gang conflict.

Police say officers responded to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, following a report of a shooting on Siskin Drive in Abbotsford.

Police say officers secured the scene and confirmed the shooting was contained to a single residence, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man later succumbed to his injuries at the scene despite "urgent lifesaving efforts" of first responders.

The investigation into the shooting is still in its early stages, but police say it's linked to the BC Gang Conflict.

There has been a rise in extortion-related violence against B.C.'s southeast Asian community, involving shootings targeting homes and businesses. But police say this incident isn't extortion related.

Police are appealing for witnesses and people with any information related to the shooting to contact them.