Rio Tinto fined nearly $800K for ‘high-risk’ safety violations at Kitimat smelter

Photo: Rio Tinto. ’s BC Works aluminum smelter in Kitimat

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. has been fined nearly $800,000 for safety violations at its smelter in Kitimat, B.C., after a flame from an enclosed hopper blew off a lid.

WorkSafeBC inspectors later determined a worker had been operating an alloy station that was not designed to use manganese, a combustible dust.

On May 13, 2025, a flame from an enclosed manganese hopper was found to have created enough pressure to displace a lid to an adjacent platform.

“I observed the employer's CCTV footage of the event and observed a deflagration at the alloy station where the worker was positioned,” reads a report of the inspection.

WorkSafeBC determined there were reasonable grounds to believe that one or more workers were “exposed to a high risk of serious injury, serious illness or death in this workplace,” according to an inspection report seen by BIV.

A summary of the incident released by WorkSafeBC stated Rio Tinto failed to ensure its workplace was set up, used and maintained to protect workers from danger, “a repeated and high-risk violation.”

The health and safety agency handed the company a $798,867.87 fine for the incident on Nov. 20, 2025, though the penalty was recently made public.

About a decade ago, the company completed a modernization of its Kitimat smelter—built in 1956—at a cost of $6 billion.

In a statement, a Rio Tinto spokesperson said the company prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and contractors.

“Rio Tinto takes such issues seriously and will continue to make improvements in our management of the safety measures in place at BC Works," the spokesperson said.

"We have acted immediately and thoroughly to address the concerns highlighted in the WorkSafeBC inspection report and are now compliant with the orders.”