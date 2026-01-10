BC News

Supply shocks push B.C. entrepreneurs to pivot

Businesses pushed to pivot

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Brunette The Label CEO Miriam Alden cut out an intermediary and went to Chinese factories to foster relationships and select preferred materials.

Small business owners in B.C. are adapting to rising costs and supply chain disruptions, from shipping delays to higher input costs.

To counter challenges, many are rethinking supply chains, inventory levels and product offerings while aiming to stay current with technology.

“Small business owners are telling us that they're seeing higher expenses and reduced profits,” says Ryan Mitton, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) director of legislative affairs in B.C.

His organization for 25 years has surveyed business owners monthly on their confidence that their businesses would improve within the next 12 months.

That level for B.C. business owners hit an all-time low of 29.1 per cent in March. It then rebounded above 50 per cent in June only to fall back to 39.7 per cent in August, according to CFIB surveys.

“It's been a very volatile journey out of that all-time low,” says Mitton. “I think that speaks to the uncertainty of the tariff situation.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has not only levelled 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, but he has also placed a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods entering his country if they do not fall within the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Trump also this summer eliminated a waiver on duties on small shipments up to US$800, which was widely known as the de minimis exemption.

All of those moves sapped confidence, Mitton says.

Ryan Mitton, director of B.C. legislative affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said complex regulations and red tape are hindering B.C. small businesses. | Chung Chow, BIV

He notes that 42 per cent of B.C. small business owners said in an August survey that they saw supply changes and disruptions.

About 30 per cent of those surveyed say that they had already pivoted at least somewhat from the U.S. for customers or suppliers.

Of those pivoting from the U.S. for suppliers or customers, 71 per cent of those surveyed say that they were finding Canadian alternatives, a separate August survey from CIBC found.

“It's definitely a challenge for small business owners right now to meet cost increases, especially given that B.C. is already a high-tax environment, and it does subject small businesses to a lot of red tape when they're trying to grow,” Mitton says.

BC Chamber of Commerce interim CEO Alex McMillan says that there is an affordability crisis, not just for British Columbians, but for businesses.

“They need to adopt all kinds of strategies to lower costs. The business owners who are going to succeed are the ones who are not leaving any stone unturned.”

He has lobbied governments to do more to make life easier for entrepreneurs.

One ask is for the B.C. government to urge the federal government to waive its requirement that B.C. employers in sectors such as hospitality need to provide federally approved labour market impact assessments (LMIAs) to be part of the federal temporary foreign workers (TFW) program.

“Those cost thousands and thousands of dollars to do,” he says.

“And it is abundantly clear that there is a shortage and need for workers in those sectors.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been cryptic about his plans for the program.

He said in September that the TFW program needs a "focused approach" that targets the needs of specific sectors and regions.

Time will tell if he changes policies to make it simpler for small business owners who need workers.

Entrepreneurs streamline supply chains, pivoting from the U.S.

Vancouver-based Brunette The Label CEO Miriam Alden says she had to deal with “insane” cost increases for shipping in 2023, and an entire fall and winter shipment of her fashions got stuck in global ports.

This led to her having a glut of inventory the next year.

Her response was to contract air freight, which was faster and more affordable, as well as to seek new manufacturers.

Alden’s strategy also included reducing inventory, which was a tactic she says saved her money while enabling her to more quickly rotate product offerings.

She had been relying on a Vancouver-based manufacturer that oversaw product sourcing in China and India.

“Unfortunately, its prices were too high,” Alden says.

She says she cut out that intermediary and took on extra work. She went to China to meet factory representatives. She contracted the work directly while also personally selecting which materials and fabrics to use.

“I had to go develop relationships with manufacturers on my own, which took about two years,” Alden says. “A lot of them have a faster turnaround time now, which gives me a less of a window [to make decisions.] I have to guess what is going to do well.”

She says she has also completed a pivot that many small business owners are enduring now.

Alden, years ago, veered her business away from U.S. customers following some bad experiences, she says.

Nordstrom, for example, was one of Alden’s wholesale customers in the early days of the pandemic. When that department store chain was forced to temporarily shutter stores, Alden was left with tons of inventory that she had to repatriate into Canada—a costly endeavour, she says.

Her early pivot away from the U.S. made her business relatively bullet-proof when U.S. President Donald Trump this summer decided to end his country’s longstanding de minimis duty exemption on small shipments that foreign companies send directly to Americans.

Only about three per cent of Alden’s sales were directly to Americans, she says, while another seven per cent were to American resellers. A full 90 per cent of her “millions” of dollars in revenue comes via Canadians, she estimated.

Some owners at small businesses that conduct substantial direct sales to Americans say that Trump’s move could be crippling.

Cherish the Label owner Darya Kosilova, for example, says that the U.S. action threatens her vintage-clothing reselling business’ viability.

Soaring inflation hits hard

Soaring input prices is another factor buffeting small businesses.

Inflation in May drifted below Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s two per cent target after peaking countrywide at 8.1 per cent in mid-2022.

“Since just before COVID in 2020, we’ve seen dramatic increases across nearly every input cost,” says Leigh Angman, managing director at Peak Hospitality Ltd., which owns the Vancouver Fish Co. Restaurant & Bar.

Some examples he cited include prices for halibut, salmon and lobster. Non-seafood costs have also soared.

And potato prices are up significantly, too, Angman notes.

Leigh Angman, managing director at Peak Hospitality Ltd., which owns the Vancouver Fish Co. Restaurant & Bar, has seen costs soar at his Granville Island restaurant. | Rob Kruyt, BIV

“For staples like butter, potatoes or salmon, there are very few alternatives—we can’t simply swap them out without losing the integrity of the menu,” he says.

Strategies to mitigate pressures include what Angman called “thoughtful menu design.” That means continually refining dishes to emphasize ingredients where quality and pricing remain more stable, while maintaining the integrity of his restaurant’s core offerings.

He also noted that he has strengthened supplier partnerships and focused on getting staff to operate more efficiently.

This means having kitchen employees prepping food more smartly to reduce waste.

He is also technology-minded, so much so that he wrote a book SPRUCTIS – From Insight to Action, which he released in late September.

“SPRUCTIS,” he explained is an acronym for systems, processes, redundancy, urgency, communication, technology, integrity, sales.

The book outlines a framework to equip readers with strategies and the mindset needed to overcome challenges and create sustainable success, he says.

“Technology is one of the key elements,” he says. “With the right tools and framework, even free software solutions can provide small businesses with clear financial visibility.”

For example, Angman says he knows his “to-the-penny profitability” every eight to 14 days.

That insight lets him make quick, informed decisions in areas such as where to reinvest, when to adjust pricing and how to better support staff.

“In a climate of rising costs, having that kind of clarity is invaluable,” he says.