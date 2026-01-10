BC News

Doctor urging vaccinations as flu cases spread throughout BC Interior

Flu season nearing peak

Casey Richardson

Flu season is approaching its peak in the BC Interior, and health officials are still recommending getting vaccinated along with social distancing, masking, and hand hygiene to keep the spread at bay.

Interior Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Mukarram said influenza cases and respiratory infections are spreading fast in the area, which is usual for this time of year.

“It has gotten a little bit worse after the new year, and that can be attributed to the mixing and the mingling during the holiday season,” he said.

On Monday alone, Mukarram said he declared five outbreaks.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act. For the most part, these outbreaks are influenza.

Mukarram said anyone who hasn't got the flu shot should still get it now, which is available at pharmacies and health centres.

“It's not a magic pill. A vaccine just protects your body by creating immunoglobulins so that you protect yourself. It's not an antibiotic, since that would kill the bacteria in your body,” he said.

“Vaccines only stimulate your own body to produce antibodies against a potential virus. So yes, it's never too late, even if you're feeling sick, because during the respiratory season, it’s not just influenza. You may get more viruses.”

This includes the possibility of pneumonia or COVID-19.

“There are more cases to come, and there's a likelihood that we may see a little bit more spread of the infection before we reach the peak, and then it's going to start declining sometime in February,” Mukarram said.

If you are feeling unwell, the advice is to stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and maintain social distancing.

“Just to protect yourself, as well as your loved ones and everybody around them,” Mukarram said.

He also emphasized that this is not the time to go to the emergency department to get help.

“The more common symptoms during the cold are a runny nose, cough, sore throat, and body aches. This is usual,” he said, adding that generally, the illness will resolve itself within a week.

“But if you really think that it's getting worse, for example, you're having serious shortness of breath, or you already have other conditions like diabetes and hypertension, or you're tired all the time, having chest pain, those are the kind of things that I would recommend going to the emergency department or calling 911.”

If your symptoms are beyond seven days but less severe, Mukarram said, then it may be time to see a family doctor or urgent care clinic.

And Interior Health is available for anyone who has questions, he added.

“We always have information. If you have any concerns or any questions, please don't go to Google. It's really not helpful to take information from unverified sites that would not be able to help you. We are here to help you. Reach out to public health, reach out to your medical health officers,” Mukarram said.

For more information on flu season and vaccinations, head to IH’s website here.