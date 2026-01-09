BC News

Prince George RCMP release photos of wrong people in sex assault investigation

Cops ID wrong suspects

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo Police in Prince George released photos of wrong suspects.

After releasing photos of two people they believed were suspects in a sexual assault, the Prince George RCMP have now retracted the photos.

On Thursday, the Prince George RCMP issued a press release, asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an Oct. 30, 2025 sexual assault.

As part of the press release, police released surveillance photos of two men believed to be suspects in the alleged sexual assault.

But Friday, the Prince George RCMP said the photos were of the wrong people.

“Our investigators want to thank everyone that contacted us regarding this media release,” the Prince George RCMP said Friday.

“However, through the course of the investigation, we have determined that the individuals identified as suspects were not the ones we were looking for.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but adds that the assault appears to be “an isolated incident and there is no increased risk to the public.”