BC News

Alberta man has SUV impounded after speeding excuse falls flat

Elk no excuse for speeding

Photo: BC Highway Patrol An Alberta man's SUV was impounded after he was caught excessively speeding near Moyie, B.C.

An Alberta man had his car impounded for excessively speeding in the east Kootenays last month, despite claiming that he had been trying to avoid elk.

In a press release Friday, BC Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said that on the evening of Dec. 30, an officer stopped a Mercedes ML400 travelling on Highway 3/95 near Moyie after clocking the vehicle at 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

When asked why he was driving so fast, the man said he had been trying to avoid elk.

“The maximum speed of a North American elk is about 70 km/h, so they are just as athletic as they are majestic, but if you feel the need to get away, you still have plenty of room to spare in a 100 km/h zone,” Cpl. McLaughlin said.

“Instead of coming up with questionable excuses, consider leaving slightly earlier, slowing to the speed limit, and saving yourself the cost and hassle of losing your vehicle to an impound.”

The driver was handed a $483 ticket for excessive speeding, along with the cost of a tow truck and seven-day impound.

“Luckily, no elk were harmed during this incident,” says Cpl. McLaughlin. “If you ever hit such a large creature while driving 160, it will end badly for you and very badly for the elk.”