BC News

Man, 21, facing criminal charges in B.C. crash that killed two people

Charges for double fatal

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 21-year-old man is now facing multiple criminal charges in a 2024 crash that left two people dead, including a 15-year-old boy.

The BC Highway Patrol says the man from Fort St. John has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, as well as two counts of impaired driving causing death.

The crash happened on April 7, 2024 on Highway 97 near Chetwynd in B.C.'s northeast region.

Police say two vehicles were involved, and the crash killed a 19-year-old man from Dawson Creek and the 15-year-old from Chetwynd.

Both victims died at the scene, and Mounties say no further details have been released due to the ongoing court process.

The accused is set to next appear in court on Jan. 27 at the court in Dawson Creek.