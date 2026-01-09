BC News

Fewer drunk drivers in drinking and driving campaign

Do better 'driving sober'

The number of impaired drivers stopped by BC Highway Patrol during their winter campaign has fallen, though police say "B.C. drivers still need to do a better job of driving sober.”

A total of 240 drivers were removed from B.C. roads in December 2025. Of those, there were eight 24-hour drug prohibitions and 89, 90-day alcohol prohibitions.

That’s down compared to 267 prohibitions issued in December 2024.

Broken down by location, Central B.C. — Merritt, Kelowna, Kamloops, Clearwater — saw significant improvement with only 50 prohibitions doled out, down 31 from 2024. In the Kootenays, there were 27 prohibitions, a reduction of nine year over year.

Vancouver maintained the status quo with 53 prohibitions. Northern B.C., however, saw 64 prohibitions issued, a rise of 12 from a year earlier.

“We shouldn’t read too much into number changes from 2024, because different weather conditions and staffing from year-to-year are major factors,” Insp. Adam Tallboy with BC Highway Patrol said in a media release.

“We are encouraged by some of the lower impaired numbers in Central BC, but the increase in northern BC is concerning. Overall, BC drivers still need to do a better job of driving sober.”

Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) continues to be a key tool for police efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road. “A mandatory impaired driving breath demand can be made for any motorist,” says Inspector Tallboy. “Driving on BC highways is a privilege that needs to be treated with the respect it deserves. People who are impaired and endanger other road-users will be removed from the highways.”

The annual Winter Impaired Driving Campaign is a province-wide effort conceived by the BC Association of Chiefs of Police. Police all over BC use extra check stops, patrols, and other enhanced enforcement techniques to support National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.