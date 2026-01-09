BC News

B.C. man faces charges for crash that killed two teens

Photo: BCRCMP Cones, debris, and emergency vehicles at the scene of a double-fatal crash on Highway 97S in Chetwynd, BC

A Fort St. John man is facing four criminal charges related to a crash that killed two teens near Chetwynd, B.C.

Shortly after midnight April 7, 2024, RCMP said two vehicles collided on Highway 97 South on Wabi Hill near Chetwynd, a community in Northern B.C.

A 19-year-old Dawson Creek man and a 15-year-old Chetwynd boy died at scene.

BC Highway Patrol forwarded the results of their investigation to the BC Prosecution Service. On Sept. 22, 2025, four charges were laid against Jaden Christopher Cardinal, 21, of Fort St. John.

Cardinal is charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, section 320.13(3) of the Criminal Code; and two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, section 320.14(3) of the Criminal Code.

His next court appearance is on Jan. 27, in Dawson Creek.

Further details about the investigation will not be discussed until the court process is complete.