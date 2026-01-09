BC News
Police arrest suspect after stabbing in Quesnel leaves victim seriously injured
Man airlifted after stabbing
A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing on Thursday night at a gas station in Quesnel.
According to police, officers were called just before 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing at a Petro-Canada gas station.
“A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and transported by air ambulance for further care,” RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said in a news release.
A suspect was arrested. The 34-year-old Quesnel man is in jail with a court appearance pending.
“If anyone was in the area around that time and witnessed anything or has dash cam video, please contact the Quesnel RCMP,” Kronebusch said.
