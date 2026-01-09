BC News
Quesnel RCMP arrest suspect after stabbing sends victim to hospital with serious injuries
Arrest in gas station stabbing
Photo: Glacier Media
FILE - An RCMP SUV
A man has been arrested in connection to a Thursday evening stabbing in Quesnel that left a victim in serious condition.
In a news release, Quesnel RCMP said officers responded to a report of a man that had been stabbed at the Petro Canada gas station on Mclean Street at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and transported by air ambulance for further care.
A 34-year-old Quesnel man has been arrested and is being held in custody to appear before the courts.
"If anyone was in the area around that time and witnessed anything or has dash cam video, please contact the Quesnel RCMP," said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.
More BC News
