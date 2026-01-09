BC News

B.C. court halts major forest licence transfer, citing failure to uphold 'honour of the Crown'

Photo: Tara Marsden. An aerial view of a section of the Nass timber supply area at the centre of a recent legal dispute.

A B.C. judge has quashed a decision from the province to transfer a major forestry licence to an Indigenous-owned forestry company, after the government was found to have failed to uphold the “honour of the Crown” with a neighbouring nation.

The Jan. 8 ruling centred on the B.C. Ministry of Forest’s decision to approve the transfer of a forest licence to a numbered company owned and controlled by the Kitsumkalum First Nation.

The transfer, which occurred after the previous holder Skeena Sawmills entered into bankruptcy proceedings in 2023, was opposed by eight Gitanyow hereditary chiefs.

Unlike the Kitsumkalum, the Gitanyow claimed they have Aboriginal rights to harvest timber in a significant portion of the timber licence area, which at 162,484 cubic metres per year, lies in the middle of the Nass River watershed in northwestern B.C.

The Gitanyow have gone to great lengths to develop a sustainable land use plan across eight wilps (house groups).

That could eventually mean phasing out some licences or creating conditions to protect populations of moose, said Tara Marsden, the wilp sustainability director for Gitanyow.

“What we want to see is this vision of sustainable forestry,” she said.

The nation currently has access to timber through three non-replaceable forest licences, with a combined annual allowable cut of 289,000 cubic metres of wood.

The licences are drawn from “undercut”—timber that other licensees did not or could not harvest and what the Gitanyow described to the court as being “at the back of the line to access timber.”

Transferred through a Forest Tenure Opportunity Agreement, the licences are part of a wider 2022 reconciliation agreement with the province meant to pave the way for the Gitanyow to claim their inherent right to self-government, rights and title.

But those only provide “partial accommodation” on the way to a milestone where the province has agreed to help the Gitanyow secure 35 per cent of the local timber harvest, according to the ruling.

In court, lawyers for the Gitanyow argued the ministry’s decisions to transfer the Skeena licence to the Kitsumkalum allowed another nation to come into Gitanyow territory and “take over” timber harvesting in a process that undermined the 2022 agreement with the province.

The Gitanyow had previously attempted to buy the Skeena licence through bankruptcy proceedings but were rebuffed by the receiver who wanted to sell Skeena’s assets—which included a sawmill and other forest licences—as a single package.

Kitsumkalum ultimately succeeded in buying all of Skeena’s former assets, pending provincial approval that requires consultation with affected First Nations.

In a 2024 letter from Gitanyow’s lawyers to the Minister of Forests, the nation warned the transfer would “result in conflict” between the Gitanyow and Kitsumkalum and would lead to “irreparable damage” to the reconciliation process between the Gitanyow, B.C. and Canada.

“The minister's approval of the transfer of the licence to another First Nation with no claim of title or rights to the territory, mere months before the scheduled trial of the Gitanyow title claim, would undoubtedly violate the province's agreements with the Gitanyow and DRIPA [the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act],” the letter stated.

The province thought it sent a response to the letter but “because of an error in entering the recipients’ email addresses, the letter was not received,” wrote Justice Matthew Kirchner in his decision.

On Dec. 4, 2024, the province approved the transfer of the Skeena forest licence.

Marsden said Kitsumkalum is advancing its own treaty with the province. As that process draws closer to conclusion, she said the province is increasingly giving it incentives.

“Many times, we’ve seen nations getting close to a treaty will get incentives,” said Marsden.

“It’s not creating certainty when you’re giving away licence in another nation’s territory… It’s creating uncertainty for business.”

In submissions, the province argued a forestry revenue sharing agreement, which in the 2023-24 fiscal year transferred $357,000 to the Gitanyow, “contributes to the accommodation for the transfer of the Skeena licence.”

The B.C. government also characterized the licence transfer as a “minor” administrative change, but the court disagreed.

“The province argues that Gitanyow frustrated the consultation process by outright opposing the licence transfer to Kitsumkalum,” wrote Kirchner. “It argues that Gitanyow was seeking nothing short of a veto. I disagree.”

After analyzing a long list of correspondence and meetings between the province, the Gitanyow and Kitsumkalum, Kirchner wrote that the B.C. government could have easily found potential ways to accommodate all the parties’ concerns.

In his decision, the judge found the government oversimplified the impacts of the transfer, and relied on “hope and optimism” that the two First Nations could reach an agreement instead of legally binding protections for Gitanyow’s stewardship plans.

Far from an illegal veto, Kirchner wrote that “hard-nosed bargaining” is a protected legal right, not a frustration of the process.

He ruled the Minister of Forests acted prematurely in approving the transfer of the Skeena licence to a Kitsumkalum-owned company without deep consultation with the Gitanyow Nation.

The Gitanyow had called on the court to quash the transfer of the forestry licence. Kirchner declined to do so. Instead, the judge set aside the minister’s approval and forced the province to reconsider the licence transfer while properly consulting with the Gitanyow.

Marsden said the ruling brings the Gitanyow one step closer to preserving their territory until their Aboriginal title claim is heard in court.

“It’s a pleasant surprise,” she said. “Because some of the recent rulings on [Indigenous] consultation have gone in the other direction.”

Kitsumkalum's leadership was not immediately available for comment.