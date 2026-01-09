BC News

Old-growth logging protesters could be prosecuted criminally, judge rules

Blockade may be criminal

Photo: SUBMITTED Members of the Critical Response Unit-British Columbia, also known as CRU-BC, approach a protester chained to a five-metre tall sculpture of a cougar blocking a forestry road in the Walbran Valley on Nov. 25.

Protesters arrested for blocking forestry workers’ access to an area of the Upper Walbran Valley to protect old-growth trees — in violation of an injunction — could be prosecuted criminally rather than civilly, a judge has ruled.

Tsawak-qin Forestry Limited Partnership, the forestry company with rights to log in the area where protesters have set up blockades, applied for a court order asking the attorney general to take over contempt proceedings against those charged with breaching the injunction, who were initially charged with civil contempt of court.

The company’s request, heard at the Victoria courthouse on Thursday, was that the attorney general review the arrests to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute those arrested with criminal contempt.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Saunders granted the application, saying the test for whether there is evidence that could support a finding of criminal contempt against at least one person was clearly met.

“The manner in which the blockade has been conducted and publicized has given rise to the public interest being best served by the involvement of the attorney general at this point, ” he said.

Teal Jones, the logging company at the heart of anti-old-growth-logging protests at Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew, made a similar application in 2021 that was granted by the court.

The difference between civil and criminal contempt hinges on the public nature of the defiance, said Ben Isitt, a lawyer representing several of those involved in the demonstration.

A charge of civil contempt can be laid when there is a court order and a person who has knowledge of the order breaches it, he said. What makes it criminal is if there is “a public defiance of the order,” he said.

Isitt said the Walbran Valley protests aren’t on a scale to warrant the Crown’s intervention, with just 12 arrests on four dates.

When Teal Jones made its application in 2021, more than 350 people had been arrested, including 272 for civil contempt for breaching the injunction.

“This is an isolated dispute between the logging company and a handful of individuals. It’s not warranted to get the B.C. government involved,” said Isitt, speaking outside the courthouse before Saunders gave his decision.

Pursuing civil contempt charges would leave the forestry company on the hook for costs, while a move to criminal prosecution would make the government responsible for costs.

Ever Vuxtafarkash, who challenged the company’s application in court, rejected the idea of devoting public resources to assisting a private company that would be the sole beneficiary.

She argued that those participating in blockades are not acting in contempt of the court, but in contempt of the government, raising a political critique of the provincial government’s position on old-growth.

“The B.C. NDP promised four years ago that they would protect old-growth rainforests. In just four years, their stance has been reversed, and the majority of British Columbians support the protection of old-growth forests,” she said.

Saunders interrupted to say that the court does not involve itself in political matters.

“I’m extremely sympathetic to your views about climate change. I have very passionate views on the subject myself. But in respect of your critique of the government’s position, that’s a matter for the ballot box. It’s not a matter for this court,” he said.

As evidence of the public nature of the defiance, lawyer Emily Snow, representing Tsawak-qin Forestry Limited Partnership, cited social-media posts and news articles in which protesters pledged to continue blocking forestry work after the injunction was ordered.

The continued injunction breaches and blockades are a matter of public interest with respect to upholding the rule of law, the company said in its notice of application.

Defiance of the injunction “continues the mass defiance” of the Fairy Creek injunction, which became the largest instance of civil disobedience of a court order in Canadian history, the application says.

The blockaders’ “disdain” for the court order “undermines the court’s authority and respect for the rule of law in British Columbia,” it says.

The attorney general will have to decide whether to take on the prosecution. That decision could come at a scheduled hearing on Jan. 30.