BC News

Cleanup underway after oily spill in waters near Nanaimo, B.C.

Spill cleanup underway

British Columbia's Environment and Parks Ministry says an oily spill, as shown in this handout photo provided by Jackie Wasyluk, in waters near Nanaimo on Vancouver Island involved hundreds of litres of an unidentified substance that originated at a commercial waste disposal operation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Jackie Wasyluk (Mandatory Credit) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Jackie Wasyluk says she walks along the shores of Cable Bay near Nanaimo, B.C., almost every day, and was shocked when she visited Tuesday after hearing of a spill.

"I went to the shore, and there was a significant diesel smell at the shore," she said. "There was no sheen on the water, so I touched the rock, and that is where I got the oily film on my hand. Then I took out a clean issue and wiped the rock with that, and that is when it became covered in what appears to be diesel."

The B.C. Environment and Parks Ministry said Thursday it is investigating an oily spill that involved hundreds of litres of an unidentified substance.

The province said investigators identified the source of the spill as a commercial environmental waste operation, where the material flowed through a culvert in Nanaimo into the ocean.

The ministry says in an email that the B.C. government was notified Monday of the oil sheen in the waters between Duke Point and Mudge Island, just south of Nanaimo.

A flyover by Transport Canada's National Aerial Surveillance aircraft then reported that the sheen measures between 350 and 1,600 litres.

Booms have been set up to stem the outflow, and the province says no additional material has been found outside of the containment area since.

The cleanup process is underway, and the ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation, with additional sampling of the substance scheduled.

Wasyluk said she hopes that the area will be cleaned up, if it is not too late.