YMCA launches free virtual health program for young men

Photo: YMCA of Southern Interior BC YMCA launches free virtual mental health program for young men across B.C.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is launching a new free virtual mental health program aimed at helping young men across the province manage stress and anxiety.

The program, called Y Mind for Men, officially begins February 10 and is open to young men, between the ages of 18 and 30. The seven-week online program is designed to provide practical coping tools and peer connection.

“Men often feel pressure to ‘tough it out’ when they’re struggling, but that can lead to isolation and worsening mental health,” says Cassandra Thomas with the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

The YMCA says the initiative is focused on building resilience, confidence and community among young men who may be struggling.

“Y Mind for Men is about breaking that cycle and creating a space where young men can share openly, learn practical tools, and find strength in each other,” Thomas says.

The virtual program is accessible to young men anywhere in the province.

Anyone interested in participating is required to attend one of two online information sessions, scheduled for January 27th or February 3rd. Space is limited, and registration is now open.

Participants will also receive a complimentary 90-day YMCA membership, supporting physical and mental well-being beyond the program itself.