Former Victoria police chief mulls running for mayor

Photo: . Del Manak retired in August after 35 years as a police officer – 32 and a half years with the VicPD, including nine and a half as chief. ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST

Former Victoria police chief Del Manak says he has yet to decide if he will make a bid to be the city’s next mayor, but admits he’s seriously considering the idea.

Manak, 61, retired in August after 35 years as a police officer – 32 and a half years with the VicPD, including nine and a half as chief.

Currently on a cruise in the Caribbean, Manak told the Times Colonist he is doing a little soul searching, but will need the support of his family to make the move. He said he’ll make up his mind within the next four weeks.

“I know the people of Victoria, and I know I can make a difference, but the thing for me is this has to come from my heart, and I have to be willing to give everything, so I will need the support of my family because I probably won’t see them much if I’m truly going to do a good job. I need their blessing and support.”

Manak said he only has one way of operating, and that’s being fully committed.

“If I do it, I will jump in with both feet,” he said.

During a 20-minute chat on Tuesday, the Victoria-born Manak already sounded like his toes were wet.

While he said he has “the utmost respect” for the current mayor and council, Manak expressed exasperation at the current state of the city. “There’s no excuse for the city to be in the state it’s in,” he said.

“[Council has] done the best job they know how to. But they have significant challenges, and the taxpayers’ ability to keep funding and supporting these high tax increases is not there.”

Council is currently facing a $389 million operations budget for 2026, which translates into a tax increase of 10.4%. Council has not signed off on that figure, and budget deliberations will continue this month.

Manak said if he did run, he would aim for the city to “get out of the lanes of provincial and federal responsibility.”

“When you don’t have endless money and citizens don’t have the ability to continue to pay these tax amounts, then it’s incumbent on local government to consider what they should cut back on.”

As for what he’d suggest cutting, he said he’s saving that for an election platform.

But he took aim at council’s decision to consider trimming back the city’s hanging basket program and finding private funding to ensure it continues.

Council has floated the idea of cutting the $260,000 budget in half for 2026, which led Destination Greater Victoria, the region’s tourism marketing organization, to come up with a way to allow residents, businesses and organizations to chip in to fund the program.

Manak said cutting the hanging basket budget saved very little, suggesting council should have been looking at more meaningful cuts.

As an employee for more than 32 years, he said, he knows the city “intimately.”

“It is intriguing to think about the impact I could have as a local kid, born and raised in this town, who has been the chief of police and now gets to set a strong direction for the city.”

Manak said when he retired from the police, he wasn’t thinking about politics, but he knew he wanted to do something else.

He wanted time to relax — he took a month-long vacation in Europe in the fall — and to think about the next chapter.

He said he was approached by a number of community leaders, citizens and some former politicians, suggesting a municipal run in 2026 and offering support and guidance.

“It is humbling to know so many community leaders have had discussions with me about what that next chapter could look like,” he said.

Alto has already indicated she will run again for mayor, but no other names have come forward yet.

The municipal election will be held Oct. 17. The nomination period starts Sept. 1 and runs until Sept. 11, while the campaign kicks off Sept. 19.