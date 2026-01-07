BC News

Man who killed stranger while on bail sentenced for stabbing roommate

4.5 years for stabbing

Photo:DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Justice Matthew Kirchner found Mohamed Daud Omar guilty of aggravated assault on housemate Sunday Aro and attempting to break into Aro’s locked bedroom of their shared house, but not of attempted murder.

A Victoria man serving a life sentence for murder was sentenced Monday to four and a half years for stabbing his roommate weeks before the 2022 murder.

Mohamed Daud Omar, 31, stood trial last July on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and attempting to break and enter in relation to an attack on one of his roommates, Sunday Aro, on Feb. 6, 2022.

Justice Matthew Kirchner found Omar guilty of aggravated assault and attempting to break into Aro’s locked bedroom of their shared house, but not of attempted murder.

After months of delays at Omar’s request because he was representing himself and hoped to find a new lawyer, Kirchner sentenced Omar to four and a half years for aggravated assault and three years for the attempted break-and-enter.

Omar attacked Aro in their Lang Street home after Aro confronted Omar about damage to another roommate’s car that he believed Omar had caused, Kirchner said when giving his sentencing decision.

Aro banged on Omar’s door, and when Omar opened it, Aro attacked him, pushing him to the ground and punching him repeatedly, Kirchner said.

Others in the house pulled Aro off Omar, who threatened Aro and went downstairs, he said.

Aro also went downstairs, and as he neared the bottom of the stairs, Omar appeared with a knife and stabbed Aro in the elbow, causing significant bleeding.

The knife blade broke off, and Aro escaped to his bedroom on the main floor near the front entrance, Kirchner said.

He locked the door and called 911.

A few minutes later, Omar attempted to break into Aro’s bedroom by knocking out a plexiglass window in the door.

Aro opened his door and tried to get out of the house, but as he was opening the front door, he saw that Omar had another knife, Kirchner said.

Omar struck Aro in the head, causing significant cuts, before Aro escaped the house and ran onto the sidewalk, where police found him when they arrived, Kirchner said.

Omar has a criminal record, including convictions between 2013 and 2017 for assault, breaking and entering, uttering threats, possessing a weapon and assaulting a peace officer, Kirchner said.

During that time, Omar was struggling with mental health issues, including paranoia and potentially schizophrenia, according to a psychiatric report.

“Although the diagnoses were clear, it was evident, though, that he was misusing alcohol and marijuana at the time, and it seems that was a significant factor for his mental state at that time,” Kirchner said.

Omar has no criminal convictions between 2017 and the attack on Aro in 2022, he noted.

Kirchner called the attack on Aro “deliberate and vicious” and a “grossly disproportionate” response to the unprovoked attack by Aro. Omar had ample opportunity to cool down, he said.

“That makes his actions more chilling and disturbing,” Kirchner said.

Omar submitted what he called a “letter of accountability and remorse” that he declined to read aloud in court.

Kirchner said it was difficult to assess the sincerity of his remorse because Omar did not wish to read the letter aloud, but said he found Omar showed some accountability for his actions.

The sentences handed down Monday will be served concurrently and will not increase the number of years Omar must wait before becoming eligible to apply for parole on his sentence for second-degree murder.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years. The sentencing judge in that case set Omar’s parole ineligibility period at 13 years.

Omar was found guilty by a jury in June 2024 of the second-degree murder of 30-year-old John Dickinson.

Omar was on bail after spending a few days in custody for stabbing Aro when he got into a dispute with Dickinson, who was a stranger to him, during a night out at Lucky Bar on Yates Street on Feb. 28, 2022.

Outside the bar, the two scuffled, and Omar stabbed Dickinson in the chest and abdomen. Dickinson died before reaching the hospital.

Early on March 1, 2022, Omar was taken into custody, where he has remained since.

He represented himself in both trials after firing multiple lawyers funded by legal aid.