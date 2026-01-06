BC News

Man, 25, charged with sexual assault, assault in break-in at Courtenay senior's home

Charged in depraved attack

Photo: VIA COMOX VALLEY RCMP Matthew McCharles-Carter, 25, faces charges including sexual assault, assault, breaking and entering, disguising the face with the intent to commit an offence, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, theft over $5,000, possession or use of a stolen credit card and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges including sexual assault and assault in connection with a break-in late last month where a Courtenay senior found a masked intruder in her home.

Matthew Russell McCharles-Carter, who is being held in custody, is also charged with breaking and entering, disguising the face with the intent to commit an offence, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, theft over $5,000, possession or use of a stolen credit card and possession of property obtained by crime, Comox Valley RCMP said.

The 83-year-old resident had reported that the masked intruder was also wearing sunglasses and dark clothing during the break-in at her 13th Street home, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Police said in a statement that the investigation involved “extensive, around-the-clock work” by the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit and front-line members, with assistance from the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

“This outcome reflects the seriousness with which these investigations are handled and the priority placed on victim safety, dignity and offender accountability,” the RCMP said.

Police said no further information would be released, since the matter is before the courts.