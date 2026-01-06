BC News

'Would you dare take it?': Plan to deregulate Chinese medicine in B.C. sparks outcry

Tom Whitfield takes a ferry from Nanaimo to a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in downtown Vancouver every Monday for acupuncture and other treatment.

The excursion sometimes consumes the entire day, but the retired forester from Qualicum Beach said it is worth the effort, and has relieved about 90 per cent of the pain in his cheek that followed skin cancer surgery.

He's a believer in traditional Chinese medicine — but he said he would not trust care, or herbal medication, from an unlicensed practitioner.

It's a concern among both patients and licensed practitioners, as the industry fights provincial government plans to deregulate the prescribing, compounding, and dispensing of traditional Chinese herbal medicine, which are currently restricted activities.

The move, which would open up such treatment to unlicensed practitioners, is scheduled to take place in April when the new Health Professions and Occupations Act comes into effect.

Whitfield said the move "doesn't make any sense" and he worries that medicine from an unlicensed practitioner could make him sick.

"There's no way I would buy medicine from just anybody and not even know what's in it," said Whitfield, who had just been treated at a clinic run by Dr. John Yang, who also chairs Kwantlen Polytechnic University's Traditional Chinese Medicine program.

"It could be carcinogenic, for all I know, it could be anything, and there's no coming back if that person isn't accredited," Whitfield said.

Yang, who has both a medical degree and traditional medicine qualifications earned in China, said the planned changes by the province has many licensed practitioners "deeply concerned."

Practitioners held a news conference denouncing the plan last week and Yang organized a rally in opposition to it on Tuesday, which attracted about 100 protesters in the pouring rain.

He said removing regulation could endanger public health while undermining the integrity and credibility of the profession.

The Ministry of Health did not immediately provide a response to a request for comment, but said it could arrange an interview with Health Minister Josie Osborne.

In 2003, B.C. became the first province to require traditional Chinese medicine practitioners to register with the province.

To become a licensed practitioner often takes about four years of studying to get a diploma or obtain a bachelor's degree, while students are required to pass exams and complete clinical practice, said Yang.

"Only a well-trained and licensed professional knows how to navigate and create a balance between different herbal ingredients by applying the right amount of dosage," said Yang.

"If some herbal medicine is used in excessive doses or used for prolonged periods of time, it could cause damage to the body," said Yang.

Yang is also worried that the province's move could dampen students' interest in applying to KPU's traditional Chinese medicine program.

"If you don't need a license to prescribe Chinese medicine, then why do students need to go through a rigorous training process to study? Of course, this move would also jeopardize this profession and undermine qualified practitioners who have spent years in training and studying."

Yang said their worries have not been heard so far.

"The provincial government doesn't show any respect to TCM professionals, creating a sense of unfairness to us," said Yang.

Practitioner and acupuncturist Ronggang Li, who has trained thousands of acupuncturists since 2003, said the goal is not to politicize the issue.

"Let me put it this way — if someone without professional training or credentials prescribes traditional Chinese medicine for our premier or our B.C. health minister, I just want to ask them: would you dare to take it?" asked Li.