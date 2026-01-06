BC News

Eby pitches 'pivot' from oil pipeline to refinery talks after Maduro capture

Eby pitches new refinery

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby waits for a meeting on new funding to support victims of crime in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia Premier David Eby says he would support building a new oil refinery in Canada over talk of a new pipeline carrying oil bound for Asia.

Eby says if tax dollars are being considered to build a pipeline to B.C.'s north coast, the money would be better spent supporting oil and gas products made in Canada rather than being relying on American and Chinese refineries.

The premier's comments come after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the United States which Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said underlines the urgency to build a new pipeline to B.C.'s coast.

Alberta and the federal government signed a memorandum of understanding in November laying out a pathway for a potential privately-owned pipeline over heavy criticism from some First Nations.

Eby has repeatedly criticized Alberta's push for a pipeline without a private-sector proponent and says he expects there to be calls for a publicly funded pipeline, even though current public infrastructure is not being used to its full capacity.

He made the comments at a news conference announcing an upcoming trade mission to India next week.

"If we're going to do public investment into our resources here in Canada, I think it might be time to pivot that discussion to a refinery. We still buy oil products from the United States," he said.

"I don't understand why, if we're talking about massive public investment into supporting Albertans in this fragile global time, we can't talk about supporting all Canadians with oil and gas products that are made right here at home while we transition."