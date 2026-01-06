BC News

B.C. travel to the U.S. plunges as trips fall for an 11th straight month

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Canada and U.S. flags flying above the Peace Arch border crossing

Whether by air or by car, B.C. residents desire to eschew travel to the U.S. remained strong to end 2025.

It comes as a Buy Canadian movement continued across Canada in response to U.S. President Donald Trump putting a range of tariffs on Canadian goods and saying the country should become the 51st state.

There were 36 per cent fewer crossings by B.C.-plated passenger vehicles at four main border crossings near Vancouver throughout the year, according to the Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse and Whatcom Council of Governments.

Data from the Vancouver Airport Authority (VAA), which only goes up to November, showed a 6.5 per cent decline in passengers on flights into or out of Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

The VAA’s director of air service development, Russell Atkinson, told BIV that his airport can determine where passengers' round-trip flights originate, and from that information he could determine that the biggest driver of the decline in U.S.-Canada cross-border flights was a decline in trips that originated at YVR instead of ones where travellers started round-trips from U.S. locations. That implies that Canadians and British Columbians were likely driving the decline.

Vehicle crossings at the border fall precipitously

The data for border crossings show 1,498,590 B.C.-plated passenger vehicles made trips south at the Peace Arch, Pacific Highway, Lynden and Sumas points of entry in 2025. There were 2,359,215 such crossings in 2024.

The 36 per cent dip in that traffic for the year was slightly below the 38 per cent decline in that traffic in December.

In the final month of 2025, there were 118,082 trips by B.C.-plated cars heading south at those border points, down from 189,830 such trips in 2024.

The volume of all passenger vehicles heading south at those crossings was down 25 per cent for the year, going from 3,601,787 in December 2024 to 2,700,793 in December 2025.

December was the 11th month in a row that B.C.-plated passenger vehicles visited the U.S. less via those border crossings.

The year-over-year monthly declines in B.C.-plated passenger vehicle crossings of the four border crossings before December were:

Vancouver International Airport sees decline in Canada-U.S. flights

Other evidence that Canadians are less interested in visiting the U.S. comes from the VAA.

It shared data Monday showing passenger counts on flights between YVR and U.S. destinations were down 13.3 per cent in November, to 390,671.

That is the 11th month in a row that travel on those flights was down, according to the VAA.

Domestic travel in and out of YVR was up in each of the first 11 months of 2025, except for February, when that traffic was down about 0.3 per cent year over year.

The overall passenger count from all arriving or departing flights at YVR in November was up about one per cent, to 1,968,971 people.

Domestic passengers were the biggest chunk of that total, as there were 998,901 domestic passengers at YVR in November, up 1.7 per cent from 981,778 such passengers in November 2024.

In percentage terms, travel from the Asia-Pacific region was the biggest driver of more traffic at YVR in November, as 365,919 passengers passed through the airport, up 20.9 per cent from the 302,548 passengers who did that in November 2024.

Flight frequency changes impact airport traffic

Atkinson noted that the rise in Asia Pacific passengers this November was helped by more flight frequency.

China Eastern flights started flying twice-weekly flights between Shanghai and YVR in late September. That airline flew out of YVR before the COVID-19 pandemic but stopped those flights when air travel virtually halted in 2020.

Flight frequency between South Korea's Incheon International Airport (ICN), near Seoul, and YVR was also substantially better this November than it was in November 2024. There were 22 non-stop flights between YVR and ICN in November, up from 14 in that month one year earlier.

T'way Air Co. Ltd., which recently rebranded as Trinity Airways, launched service in July between ICN and YVR four times per week, according to the VAA.

Korean Air in July increased its weekly flight frequency between YVR and ICN to 11 per week, from seven.

Air Canada stayed steady, flying seven times per week between YVR and ICN in each of October and October 2024.

Destination British Columbia's most recent data for international arrivals to Canada through B.C. entry points goes up to October. It found that in that month, the biggest jump in visits from nationals of any country was from South Koreans.

Its data show 11,759 South Korean citizens visited Canada through B.C. entry points in October, up a staggering 117 per cent compared with October 2024.