Rob Shaw: Early election window opens as B.C. legislature set for return

Will BC go to polls in 2026?

Photo: NDP. The return of the legislature on Feb. 18 gives Premier David Eby procedural paths to an early vote, from confidence motions to a summer snap call.

Are British Columbians headed to an early election in 2026?

As the new year begins, it’s the question quietly dominating B.C. politics, and one Premier David Eby will soon have to answer as he weighs whether to roll the dice on his fragile one-seat majority before the Opposition BC Conservatives reorganize under a new leader.

There are two scenarios, with two windows, for a B.C. election this year: a spring non-confidence vote or a summer snap call to the lieutenant governor.

The first involves Premier David Eby engineering the loss of a confidence vote in the house, on either his throne speech, budget or a bill he designates as so important it’s a matter of confidence.

This window runs Feb. 18 to May 28, when the legislature is scheduled to sit. It would catch the BC Conservatives at a moment of maximum organizational chaos, in the middle of a leadership race to replace John Rustad.

“We’ve been preparing to not only run a leadership race but we’re also doing election readiness,” BC Conservative executive director Angelo Isidorou told CTV on Monday. “So we’ll be ready.”

The Conservative race is expected to conclude in June.

Eby has denied he’s interested in striking the Conservatives when they’re leaderless. But he also knows it’s the best way to win the most seats at a time when political baggage is piling up on his government, from Indigenous court rulings on private property to stubborn failures on health care, affordability and public safety.

“If we're getting blocked for politics, then we're going to have to go to election, but we don't want to,” Eby said in December.

“We will be ready. We're debt free, we're fundraising, we're ready to go. But British Columbians don't want an election, and frankly, we haven't needed to.”

Still, losing a confidence vote in the legislature is harder than you might think for a government with a majority, even if that majority is only one seat.

It would require at least one New Democrat MLA to be unable to vote on an issue which all 46 Conservative, Green and independent MLAs oppose.

And it would have to be a deliberate action, because government has wide latitude to schedule, reschedule and call confidence votes a second time, to make sure it doesn’t fall on a procedural issue, such as if someone’s Zoom feed goes on the fritz or if a person gets stuck on a bathroom break.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth knows all the tricks here, with more than 25 years of experience. The government won’t fall by accident. Only by design.

Another conceivable spring opening for the premier would be an NDP MLA declaring themselves too ill to vote. Victoria-Beacon Hill’s Grace Lore is currently fighting cancer. Vancouver-Strathcona’s Joan Phillip also recently announced an undisclosed health issue.

Both have so far been able to vote remotely. And the bar for remote participation is now extremely high, after Esquimalt-Colwood MLA Darlene Rotchford voted from her hospital bed just hours after giving birth in March.

Nonetheless, if either Lore or Phillip had to resign their respective seats, the timing of the resulting byelection would be determined by the premier. He could use that uncertainty to declare his government deadlocked in the legislature and call a snap election. Theoretically, anyway.

The second electoral window in 2026 comes in the summer, after the Conservatives select a new leader.

Eby could visit Lt. Gov. Wendy Cocchia and simply ask for an early election. By convention, more than a year and a half after the last provincial vote, she’d have to say yes. At which point, the campaign buses roll and everyone tries to pretend this was avoidable.

The premier would need to do this in June or July, to kick-start a 28-day campaign into August.

There’s a narrow window, because once September begins we are into the scheduled municipal election cycle.

Municipal election nominations close Sept. 11. The official campaign for councils and regional districts begins Sept. 19. And municipal election day is Oct. 17.

That pretty much runs the clock out on the calendar for 2026.

True, it doesn’t completely eliminate the chance of a snap December provincial election—but you’d have to be desperate, reckless or ask voters for a mandate while they’re hanging Christmas lights and wrapping presents.

Still, if there’s one lesson from B.C.’s political history it’s this: never rule out desperate or reckless behaviour, especially when the calendar starts closing in.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital, and a regular guest on CBC Radio.