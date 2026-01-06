BC News

Heavy snow forecast for Coquihalla, Trans Canada

Winter storm hits BC passes

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit, about 7 km north of Zopkios Brake Check, looking north.

Drivers heading through B.C.’s mountain highways are being urged to prepare for hazardous conditions as a heavy blanket of snow is forecast to fall on the Coquihalla, Trans-Canada Highway, and Highway 3 over the next two days.

On the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, Environment Canada is warning that there will be a long period of snowfall with total amounts of about 30 centimetres expected, starting Tuesday and carrying on through Wednesday.

"A frontal system moving into interior B.C. will bring heavy snow to the Coquihalla Summit today," the national weather agency said.

"The system will pass late today but snow will continue through Wednesday due to an unstable southwest flow."

There's also a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass for the same period. Somewhere between 15 and 25 cm of snow is expected over the West Columbia region including Revelstoke.

On Highway 3, near Kootenay Pass, 15to 25 cm snow is also expected to fall.

"Travel will likely be challenging. Visibility will likely be reduced at times," Environment Canada said.

Drivers are reminded a winter tire must have at least 3.5 mm of tread depth and feature the letters “M” and “S” (mud and snow) or the three-peaked snowflake symbol;

You may be turned away from a highway if your vehicle is not properly equipped.

Road conditions will be updated regularly on drivebc.ca.