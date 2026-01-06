BC News

Yuri Fulmer running to lead B.C. Conservatives, website reveals

Fulmer seeks leadership

Photo: The Canadian Press Yuri Fulmer, BC Conservative Party candidate for West Vancouver Sea-to-Sky, is photographed before the start of a press conference in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

VICTORIA — Vancouver entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer is running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of B.C., with his campaign website going live in advance of an official announcement that's expected this week.

Fulmer says on the website that he is running to become the leader of B.C.'s Opposition because "British Columbia stands at a crossroads."

Fulmer's media team had been arranging embargoed interviews ahead of a video and press release that were to be issued on Wednesday.

But the address of the website was used in advertisements for an appearance by Fulmer in Cranbrook in the B.C. Interior later this week, with Fulmer saying he's "ready to lead the B.C. Conservative Party to victory."

A spokesperson says the Fulmer campaign began hosting the website to accept pledges of support, donations and to register new party members, and an "official announcement" would come soon.

Fulmer is the chancellor of Capilano University and was a candidate for the provincial Conservatives in the 2024 provincial election, losing narrowly to BC Green Jeremy Valeriote in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky.

He says on the website that it's time for a new direction in B.C. after "years of mismanagement and policies that have failed working families."

"I'm running because I believe in the potential of our province and the resilience of our people," he says.

"With decades of business experience and a deep commitment to conservative values, I'm ready to lead the B.C. Conservative Party to victory and restore prosperity, freedom, and common sense to our province."

Former grocery executive Darrell Jones has said he is seriously considering a run for the party leadership, while MLA Harman Bhangu says he'll likely run, if he likes the yet-to-be-announced rules of the coming contest