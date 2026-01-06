281457
279898
BC News  

Avalanche control to close Highway 1 through Rogers Pass Tuesday

Rogers Pass to close

Cindy White - Jan 5, 2026 / 4:26 pm | Story: 592583

Travellers planning a trip between B.C. and Alberta should either leave early or prepare for a long wait tomorrow.

Avalanche control work is scheduled to close Highway 1 through Rogers Pass for several hours.

DriveBC announced the highway will be shut between Revelstoke and Golden, starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The estimated time of reopening is 7 p.m.

There will be no detour in place. Commercial vehicle traffic will be held at Malakwa until the highway reopens. Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control personnel in the area.

Currently, the avalanche danger rating through Rogers Pass is high, according to Avalanche Canada.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More BC News