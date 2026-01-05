BC News

B.C. driver asks Mounties to be 'considerate' before giving a birthday speeding ticket

Photo: BC Highway Patrol Speeders lost their cars on Dec. 30

Drivers of a Porsche, a rented Volkswagen, and a Subaru all started the New Year in the same way.

They all saw their vehicles rolled into an impound lot thanks to three excessive speeding stops on the Sea to Sky Highway.

BC Highway Patrol said the Volkswagen and Subaru caught their attention early Dec. 30, 2025, for going much faster than other traffic on Highway #99 near Porteau Cove.

In a media release, BC Highway Patrol said the Subaru driver told an officer he sped up because the Volkswagen “was tailgating" him.

The tourist driving the rental Volkswagen “wanted to get ahead” at the end of two merge lanes because he was on his way to the airport. The Volkswagen was recorded doing 154 km/h, and the Subaru 149 km/h, in an 80 zone.

“Merge lanes are not the time to get competitive,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a media release.

“At best your dangerous driving will gain you a few seconds. At worst you’ll crash horribly or lose hours of your time getting your vehicle impounded by police. If you want to save time, leave earlier and drive the speed limit.”

Later that afternoon, a yellow Porsche driver was stopped in the same area doing 88 km/h over the limit and asked for the Mountie who stopped them to be "considerate."

She was celebrating her birthday.

“It’s our job to keep the roads safe,” Cpl. McLaughlin said. “If you drive inconsiderately, you will face the consequences no matter the occasion.”

Police said all three drivers received excessive speed tickets, which cost $483; seven-day vehicle impound and the BC drivers will face at least three years of high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance costs totalling about $2,500

The driver of the rental will likely face additional premiums or penalties from the rental company.