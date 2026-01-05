BC News

Time to nominate next Hockeyville

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Vancouver Canucks mascot Fin and alumni Kirk McLean visited Enderby on March 27, 2024 to support Hockeyville bid

Nominations for the 20th year of Kraft Hockeyville are now open.

Canadians can nominate their communities at KraftHockeyville.ca by answering just three questions until March 1, Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association announced.

“Hockey isn’t just a game in Canada, it’s part of the community,” said hockey media personality Paul Bissonnette.

“Kraft Hockeyville gets that. For 20 years, it's energized local rinks and gotten people fired up. I remember playing in the Kraft Hockeyville NHL Pre-Season game in Vernon, B.C., back in 2016, and the local community was absolutely buzzing. That’s what hockey is all about."

Since 2006, the program has awarded $5.4 million to support 105 communities, and this year Kraft Hockeyville will offer its biggest program yet.

The milestone anniversary offers an expanded format that nearly triples the total prize pool from past Kraft Hockeyville competitions, ensuring even more communities across Canada can benefit from essential arena improvements.

For the first time, the program will add a new phase in the contest format to recognize one Provincial & Territorial Winner from each of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories. This program expansion highlights Kraft Heinz’s commitment to supporting passionate hockey towns in every region of the country. This year’s new prize structure includes:

13 Provincial & Territorial Winners: with 11 of these communities each receiving $50,000 for rink upgrades, and the top two finalists advancing for the chance to compete for a larger prize.

The runner-up will receive $100,000 for rink upgrades.

The Kraft Hockeyville 2026 winning town will receive $250,000 for rink upgrades, plus the opportunity to host an NHL® Pre-Season game for their community.

Additional Community Support: NHLPA Goals & Dreams will also support Canadian communities with a donation of $50,000 in brand-new hockey equipment to help more Canadian kids play the game they love.

Community nominations close March 1, followed by judging. The 13 Provincial & Territorial Winners will be announced March 14, with the Kraft Hockeyville 2026 champion announced April 4, 2026. To nominate your community, learn more about the new program format or access full contest rules, visit KraftHockeyville.ca.



