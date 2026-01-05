BC News

Greater Victoria real estate market not shaken by turbulent 2025

Victoria real estate steady

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Starlight construction on Cook Street and Yates Street in August 2025.

A year of economic uncertainty due to a trade dispute with the U.S. may have shaken some pockets of the economy, but it seems not to have stirred the Greater Victoria real estate market.

Year-end figures released Friday by the Victoria Real Estate Board showed there was a slight increase in the number of properties sold in the region last year. The benchmark price of units sold stayed relatively stable over the course of the year.

It was a “consistent” year, said Fergus Kyne, the newly minted chair of the Victoria Real Estate Board.

“Despite global economic uncertainty, property sales in the Victoria market were steady, and pricing remained relatively balanced,” he said, noting one of the defining features of the year was the amount of inventory available.

At the end of 2025, there were 2,544 active listings, up from 2,290 at the end of 2024. Through the busiest real estate months in the summer, there were over 3,700 units available for sale, peaking at 3,778 units in June.

“We saw the second-highest number on record of new listings enter the market,” said Kyne. “The ample inventory was good news for sellers and for the stability of our market. Buyers had more choice and time to make decisions, while sellers benefitted from clearer expectations around pricing and timelines.”

The amount of inventory on the market affected pricing. Kyne said price trends varied by region and by property type.

“Single-family home values in the Victoria core softened, while the West Shore saw modest gains. Condo values remained relatively flat,” he said.

The board’s benchmark value for a single-family home in the Greater Victoria core — Victoria, Saanich, Esquimalt, Oak Bay and View Royal — was $1.255 million in December, down from $1.31 million at the same time last year. The benchmark value for a condominium in the core was $549,900, compared to $546,100 at the same time last year.

The benchmark price for a single-family home in all of Greater Victoria was $1.132 million in December, down from $1.157 million in 2024. The benchmark price of a condo in the region increased slightly to $548,700 compared to $545,200 in the previous year.

Victoria real estate agent Bobby Ross of Pemberton Holmes said prices were relatively flat in 2025 after coming off their peak in 2022.

He said the market was influenced by the uncertainty stemming from inflation, a poor economy, U.S. relations and the ripple effect of tariffs on the broader economy.

“All this has many buyers and sellers holding off making moves,” he said. “At this point, I would suspect 2026 will look much the same as 2025. However, sentiment can change quickly, and when it does, there is a lot of pent-up demand that’s been brewing over the last few years, which could drive a significant number of buyers back into the market.”

Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist with the B.C. Real Estate Association, said tariff uncertainty will likely remain an impediment in 2026, but it is fading.

“Many markets outside of the Lower Mainland are seeing sales return to normal,” he said. “We expect a continued normalizing trend for home sales as uncertainty fades. The market is currently well supplied with listings, which means prices are unlikely to move much even as sales pick up.”