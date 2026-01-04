BC News
Person dies in Saanichton house fire
A person died in a house fire in Saanichton in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Central Saanich police and fire departments issued a joint statement about the fatality, saying one person died as the result of the blaze at a home on Genoa Place.
Emergency services responded with support from North Saanich and Sidney Fire Departments, as well as B.C. Ambulance Service at 1:21 a.m.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
Police and fire officials said an investigation is underway.
No injuries were sustained by first responders.
