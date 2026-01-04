282077
BC News  

Person dies in Saanichton house fire

Darron Kloster / Times Colonist - Jan 4, 2026 / 3:18 pm | Story: 592368

A person died in a house fire in Saanichton in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Central Saanich police and fire departments issued a joint statement about the fatality, saying one person died as the result of the blaze at a home on Genoa Place.

Emergency services responded with support from North Saanich and Sidney Fire Departments, as well as B.C. Ambulance Service at 1:21 a.m.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police and fire officials said an investigation is underway.

No injuries were sustained by first responders.

 

