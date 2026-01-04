BC News

'Thin ice is no joke': Whistler firefighters rescue dog from local lake

'Thin ice is no joke'

Photo: Whistler Fire Rescue Service. Whistler firefighters pose with a pup they rescued from Alta Lake on Jan. 3.

An adventurous pup is on the mend after a close call in a Whistler lake on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Whistler Fire Fighters IAFF Local #3944, local firefighters got a report of a dog who had fallen through thin ice on Alta Lake on Jan. 3.

"Thanks to the quick-thinking owners who immediately called 911 and stayed back (exactly the right thing to do—never risk your own safety on unstable ice!), our crew was able to deploy swiftly, reach the dog safely, and bring this chilly little adventurer back to dry land and his relieved family," the Whistler Fire Rescue Service shared on Facebook.

The dog is doing great, if a bit cold and shaken, the WFRS shared.

"A huge shout-out to the owners for doing everything right, and a reminder to everyone: thin ice is no joke," they said. "Keep pets on leash near frozen water and always call us if something goes wrong—we’ve got the training and gear to handle it safely."

It's an important and timely reminder to exercise caution on Whistler's frozen lakes.

Because each local lake has unique characteristics, including different freeze and thaw times, the Sea to Sky RCMP urges skaters to be aware of the risk.

“No ice or body of water is ever entirely safe,” said Sea to Sky media relations officer Cst. Antoine Graebling in a statement last winter. “Anyone enjoying recreational activities near a body of water must make their personal safety a top priority.”

The Whistler and Pemberton detachments have a few safety tips to help skaters keep safe out on the ice, including:

Knowing the condition of the ice before you go out;

Considering the impact of recent weather patterns;

Never going out on the ice alone;

Telling someone your schedule, including where you're going and what time you're expecting to be back;

Coming prepared with an emergency kit;

Referring to the ice thickness card from the Canadian Life Saving Society.

For more information, the RCMP recommends The Lifesaving Society's Ice Safety Education, which, in addition to many of the tips listed by the RCMP, adds wearing a thermal protection/buoyant suit, checking in with local ice experts (like resorts, police and snowmobile clubs) before setting out and carrying a rope with you.

“Remember to make smart, educated choices about water safety, and it will keep both you and the responding emergency services personnel out of danger," added Graebling.