14-year-old punched in head and robbed near Victoria

Photo: Greater Victoria CrimeStoppers A male suspect, estimated to be 30 years old, punched a 14-year-old boy several times in the head and took his phone, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was punched in the head by a man who then stole his phone in the Victoria area last month.

Saanich police are seeking help from the public to identify the people involved in the attack, which occurred on the 1000 block of McKenzie Avenue.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 1 at 3:20 p.m. when the victim was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and punched in the head several times. The man stole his phone and fled in an older black Mercedes waiting in the area. A female was in the passenger seat.

The male suspect is described as white, about 30 years old and five-foot-10, wearing a dark jacket and sweatpants.

The female was wearing dark clothes.

If anyone has information that can help in identifying the individuals, contact police or report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ­victoriacrimestoppers.ca