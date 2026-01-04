BC News

Conservative Party of B.C. forms leadership election committee

Tasked with finding leader

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad arrives for a news conference in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Rustad quit as party leader on Dec. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Conservative Party of British Columbia says it has formed a leadership election organizing committee tasked with overseeing the selection of its new leader.

Scott Lamb, chair of the committee, says in a statement that B.C. is "desperately in need of new leadership" to guide the province.

He says the committee was starting its work right away to set out the rules and processes for the leadership contest, to be held as soon as possible.

The leadership contest follows former leader John Rustad's resignation one day after he initially refused to quit in the face of a caucus revolt a month ago.

At the time, the party issued a statement saying a caucus vote had installed Trevor Halford as interim leader after 20 MLAs said they had lost confidence in Rustad.

No one has officially announced a plan to run since Rustad quit on Dec. 4.

Lamb is a lawyer who formerly served as president of the Conservative Party of Canada, while other members of the committee include Aisha Estey, president of the B.C. Conservatives, Skeena MLA Claire Rattee, and Don Nightengale, returning officer for the federal Conservatives' 2021 leadership race, among others.