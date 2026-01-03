BC News

Some flooding 'likely' along B.C.'s south coast as high tides, low pressure combine

Coastal flooding 'likely'

Photo: The Canadian Press Waves crash against rugged rocks along the Wild Pacific Trail in Ucluelet, B.C. on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

Environment Canada says high tides combined with a low pressure system have the potential to produce moderate flooding along parts of British Columbia's south coast, including the Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver areas.

A special weather statement from the agency says strong winds and waves are expected to push water levels above the highest astronomical tides this weekend.

The bulletin spans most of the Vancouver Island coastline, except the northern tip of the island, as well as Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

It says the highest risk of flooding is expected Sunday.

The weather office says winds and surging waters can produce debris and cause erosion in coastal areas, where some flooding is "likely" along low-lying shorelines.

In B.C.'s Interior, meanwhile, yellow-level freezing rain warnings cover the Boundary, Similkameen and Fraser Canyon areas, though Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to rise later Saturday.