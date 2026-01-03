BC News

Spellbinding snaps: Here are some of the best photos taken by Metro Vancouverites in 2025

Photo: Image courtesy National Geographic/Stephen Wilkes. From striking photos of the northern lights to birds in flight, stellar sea lions on a rock to a pair of comets, these photographers captured epic shots.

How do you measure a year? Photos are a striking way to do it.

Luckily, Metro Vancouver is home to numerous bona fide shutterbugs, including some that have gone on to win international photography competitions. Others aren't professionals, but captured some undeniably eyepopping images anyhow.

Have a look at the top images that we saw in 2025.

'It was a dream come true': Vancouverite wins global photography prize with rare eclipse shot

Photo courtesy Liron Gertsman

Liron Gertsman's career has skyrocketed over the past few years. In 2025, he took home the Bird Photographer of the Year prize.

The 24-year-old beat out a jaw-dropping 33,000-plus entries in the annual competition, considered the leading prize in international bird photography. The shot itself required an immense amount of planning, as well as some luck on the big day.

Gertsman told V.I.A. he started dreaming of the shot in 2022, envisioning what it would take to photograph birds soaring in front of a total solar eclipse. It took over a year to research, as well as a week of scouring the Mexican state of Sinaloa on the Pacific side of the country to find the ideal shooting location.





'Looks like a face': Vancouverite captures photo of haunting 'aurora ghost'

Photo: Barbora Kyselicova

Local sky-watcher Barbora Kyselicova photographed several jaw-dropping images of the dancing northern lights Nov. 11, but she also caught something she found "truly special."

"If you look at the first photo, you can see what I call an 'aurora ghost,'" she says. "In my 15 years of observing the northern lights, I’ve never seen anything like this before."

The Vancouverite says you can see "what looks like a face" watching over Stanley Park in one of her snaps.





Vancouverite takes jaw-dropping photo of northern lights behind Science World

Photo: Young Kuah

Outdoors enthusiast Young Kuah captured two photos of the aurora borealis following several geomagnetic storms that caused the colourful manifestations in the Lower Mainland.

To capture his iconic shot over science world, he waited until the sky was dark and then drove to the Olympic Village False Creek walkway.

While he wouldn't typically try to capture northern lights in the city, he knew stronger solar activity was expected that night.

He told V.I.A.: "I wanted to capture the northern lights within the city as the opportunity to do so is extremely rare. I took a chance and went to an iconic and recognizable building (Science World) in Vancouver and tried to get an image with both in it."





This Vancouverite's epic photos of birds in flight will leave you speechless

Photo: Amir Hariri Photography

Avid birdwatcher Amir Hariri has been taking photos for over a decade, and has always had an interest in the outdoors, from hiking to camping to wildlife viewing. When he started, he experimented with shooting portraits, architecture and landscapes.

The Vancouverite says birds, particularly birds of prey, are his favourite wildlife subjects to photograph. Luckily, numerous species call the region home throughout the year, providing ample opportunities to get behind the lens.

From a striking photo of an American kestrel (the smallest falcon in North America) to an epic photo of an in-air fight between a red-tailed hawk and a northern harrier, he provided a gallery of jaw-dropping photos to feast your eyes on.

Sea lion image near Vancouver one of National Geographic's Pictures of the Year

A photo of Steller sea lions on McRae Islet in Malaspina Strait was named one of National Geographic's Pictures of the Year. Image courtesy National Geographic/Stephen Wilkes

An image taken 90 kilometres northwest of Vancouver was named one of the best National Geographic pictures of 2025. Say less!

The picture, created by National Geographic photographer Stephen Wilkes, is of a colony of Steller sea lions on McRae Islet in Malaspina Strait, just south of Powell River.

'It's no fun in 3 C cold': Metro Vancouverites brave the chill to nail the perfect comet photo

Photo: Sushant Ancharekar

Not one, but two comets were visible at the same time in Metro Vancouver this fall.

Comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6) was widely observed as a contender for "best comet of the year" for North Americans. The other one, Comet Swan (C/2025 R2), was spotted in September by an amateur astronomer.