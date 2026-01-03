BC News

Accused in $7.6M tobacco bust returns to court

Photo: Courtesy Alberta RCMP. The contraband has an estimated street value of $7.65 million.

A semi-truck driver charged in a multi-million-dollar seizure of illegal tobacco was back in court on Dec. 16 and his case was adjourned.

Gurjant Singh, 33, of Surrey, B.C., was charged in November by Lloydminster RCMP, after a routine traffic stop and police discovered about 8.8 million unstamped cigarettes in his vehicle. The contraband has an estimated street value of $7.65 million.

Singh faces charges of fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime valued over $5,000, unlawful possession of tobacco products, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of more than 1,000 cigarettes, and importing tobacco into Alberta.

Singh is scheduled back in Lloydminster Court of Justice on Jan. 6, where he is expected to enter an election and plea.