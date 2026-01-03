BC News

Police watchdog investigating incidents in Abbotsford and Victoria

Police watchdog called in

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating two separate incidents that happened in the province in the past week.

The Independent Investigations Office says the first case involves a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Fraser Valley that became the subject of an investigation after new information was reported from the public.

The agency says a white Ford pickup truck and its driver were involved in the crash near the intersection of Yale and Banford roads in Chilliwack on Dec. 26 around 10:15 p.m.

No details were released on the public information that triggered the investigation, but the agency is asking witnesses to come forward.

The IIO says in a separate release that it was called to investigate after Victoria police responded to reports of a possible assault and a man running into traffic around 5:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.

It says a man was arrested with the help of a police service dog, but was injured during his interaction with police and was brought to the hospital for treatment.

The agency says it was notified shortly after the incident and is working to determine whether the injury meets the threshold of "serious harm" and, if so, whether there is a connection between that harm and officer action or inaction.

It is also asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the IIO.