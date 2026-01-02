BC News

Possible coastal flooding in B.C.'s south coast, Environment Canada warns

Coastal flooding possible

Photo: The Canadian Press Strong winds whip up waves as a woman and man walk along the beach at English Bay in Vancouver, on Sunday May 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of possible coastal flooding this weekend in southern British Columbia including both Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.

The weather agency says the possible high water levels along the coast is due to a combination of the region "entering a period of high astronomical tides" as the Earth reaches its closest point to the Sun as well as an incoming low-pressure system.

The forecast says it is uncertain when exactly the centre of the low pressure system will arrive in B.C.'s south coast region, but the highest risk of coastal flooding is for Sunday.

Environment Canada says the combination of weather and Earth's position close to the Sun could generate storm surge beyond normal tide levels, creating the risk of debris and erosion as well as minor flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

The agency says "significant" flooding along the coast is also possible if onshore winds come at a time that compounds with high tides, and roads may become difficult to navigate with the floods and related debris.

The effected area covers the coast of both the Vancouver and Victoria areas, as well as the regions stretching up the Sunshine Coast to Powell River, the east coast of Vancouver Island from Campbell River down to the Gulf Islands, and along the west coast of the island from Sooke up to Tofino and beyond.

Residents are asked to monitor the situation through updated alerts and forecasts in the coming days.