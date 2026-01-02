BC News

Ft. St. John RCMP are on the hunt for Ralph Junior Achla

Looking for wanted man

Photo: RCMP Ralph Junior Achla

Ralph Junior Achla is a wanted man.

Ft. St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the 43-year-old who is wanted for uttering threats, obstruction of a peace officer, two counts of sexual assault, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a conveyance over 80.

Achla is an Indigenous male, five-feet, 10-inches tall, 166 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on Achla’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Ft. St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.