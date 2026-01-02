BC News

Temporary ER closure in 100 Mile House cut short after physician coverage secured

100 Mile ER to reopen early

Photo: Interior Health 100 Mile District General Hospital.

Interior Health says the emergency department at 100 Mile District General Hospital will reopen earlier than previously scheduled after securing physician coverage.

The 100 Mile House ER was slated to temporarily close from 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Interior Health said emergency services will now re-open at 8 p.m. on Friday, 12 hours earlier than scheduled.

“Until the emergency department in 100 Mile re-opens, patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Willams Lake,” IH said in a news release.

This is the latest in a series of closures for the hospital emergency department. It was closed for a 13-hour stretch on Dec. 22, closed overnight on Christmas Eve, and shuttered for 25 hours from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28.

The health authority said all other inpatient services are continuing at 100 Mile District General Hospital.

Anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency is urged to call 911 to be transported to the nearest available and appropriate health care facility.