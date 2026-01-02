BC News

E-books cost more, but please don't stop borrowing them, libraries say

E-books cost more

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Rachel Rogers, co-ordinator of collections and technical services at GVPL, holds up Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez at the Juan de Fuca Branch. The two-year e-book rental licence cost the library $104, compared with $22.20 for a hardcover library copy.

Libraries across Vancouver Island are finding it harder to make ends meet as usage of digital collections — which can cost libraries up to five times as much as a physical book to maintain — continues to increase.

Greater Victoria Public Library CEO Maureen Sawa said e-book prices charged by book publishers are causing cost pressures at the GVPL. “Not everyone is aware that libraries pay three to five times more with licences that expire after limited use,” Sawa said in a recent presentation to Victoria city council.

For example, the popular romance novel Atmosphere by American author Taylor Jenkins Reid retails at $14.99 for an e-book copy, but GVPL pays $57 for a two-year licence that can only be checked out by one person at a time.

(The library version of the audiobook is $112.50; it retails for $30. There is, however, a paper discount. GVPL gets its print copies of Atmosphere $10.80 cheaper than retail.)

At the Greater Victoria Public Library system, patrons borrowed 3.1 million physical items and 2.5 million digital items from January to November of last year.

Digital circulation has increased by 49 per cent since 2021, versus a 2 per cent increase for physical items, said GVPL spokesperson Kelly Ridgway.

The fastest growth has been in the borrowing of digital magazines and newspapers, which has increased by 102 per cent since 2021.

Audiobook borrowing increased by 99 per cent, from 216,987 in 2021 to 432,064 in 2025, during January to November, ­Ridgway said in a statement.

Rachel Rogers, GVPL’s co-ordinator of collections and technical services, said e-books come with accessibility features such as adjustable font sizes and styles.

“We want to give people that choice wherever possible, but we are limited by how expensive it is for libraries to purchase digital materials,” she said.

When publishers began making e-books available for libraries, they justified the time-limited licence model because it mimics how a library has to replace print copies as they wear out, Rogers said.

A print copy — usually cheaper for libraries — wears out after five to seven years of use, longer than the 24-month licence that most publishers issue for e-books, she said.

Libraries, through the Canadian Urban Libraries Council, have been campaigning for better e-book prices for the past decade, but apart from some more flexibility in payment models, not much has changed, and the costs remain high, she said.

GVPL maintains a collection of about 96,000 e-books and audiobooks, she said.

Victoria Coun. Susan Kim, a GVPL board trustee, said it’s important to remember that the number of physical check-outs has not declined amid rising e-book use.

Kim said overall library use is up, despite underfunding of libraries.

As a result of tighter budgets, library holds, particularly for e-books, are now longer, and fewer titles are available digitally, she said.

Kim, who had long had Suzanne Collins’ Sunrise on the Reaping and John Valliant’s Fire Weather on digital hold at the library, said she often engages with a book in multiple formats.

“I will listen to the audiobook while washing dishes and then move to the physical copy later in the evening in a reading chair,” she said.

Kim said she doesn’t want people to be pressured out of borrowing e-books and using library services.

“The library was where I used to run away to when things at home were very difficult. It literally saved me in so many ways,” said Kim, who grew up in Toronto. “Libraries are the one hill I will die on.”

Jennifer Windecker, deputy executive director of Vancouver Island Regional Library, said access to digital content is essential to literacy, as it has become the most practical and accessible way to read and learn for many people.

“We would never want to discourage or limit e-reading or e-listening — supporting literacy in all its forms is central to our role as a public library,” she said in a statement.

Just over 80 per cent of VIRL e-book titles on the Overdrive or Libby borrowing services are checked out at any given time, VIRL said.

VIRL said more than half of its $580,000 e-book budget was used to purchase additional licences to meet hold demands.

About 55 percent of VIRL patrons prefer physical formats, while the remainder opt for digital. Many borrow materials in both formats.

From January to November of 2025, patrons borrowed and renewed about 2.6 million physical items and 2.1 million digital items through VIRL.