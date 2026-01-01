BC News

Hundreds take part in polar bear dips to ring in the New Year in the Okanagan

Hundreds take the plunge

Cindy White

UPDATE 3:53 p.m.

From Osoyoos to Kelowna and stops in between, hundreds rushed into the chilly waters of lakes around the Okanagan to ring in 2026.

New Year’s Day polar bear dips were held in several communities across the valley on Thursday.

In Kelowna, it was overcast and right around the freezing mark as a large crowd gathered at Tugboat Beach for the 11th dip in support of Adaptive Adventures (formerly known as CRIS Adaptive).

“I’m so excited. You know, it’s going to be awesome,” said Olivia, who was preparing to jump in with some of her friends.

There were plenty of first-timers, and some old hats, like Scott.

“This is my 13th, between here and down on the coast, “ he said. “We used to do the Penguin Plunge in Port Moody.”

Friends Brenda, Catherine and Lynn called the event “the most fun you can have on January 1st.”

Most participants rushed into the lake and got right back out again, but there were some hardcore cold plungers who stayed in for several minutes and even a few who went for a longer swim.

About 475 people registered for the polar bear dip in Kelowna. Approximately 100 turned out in Peachland.

ORIGINAL 11:18 a.m.

The Okanagan has its fair share of spas to take a cold plunge these days but it remains to be seen whether interest in those will ever rival that of the communal, annual polar bear dips into the lakes that define the region.

From one end of the valley to the other, Okanaganites will head to the somewhat icy shores of Okanagan Lake today and partake in a tradition aimed at giving people a fresh start for a new calendar year.

This year, the lake temperature is 4 C, though expected to cool down in the days ahead.

The organization Swim, Drink, Fish offers some tips on how to stay safe during the big event.

Among their tips is if you feel dizzy, numb, or unwell, get out immediately and enter the water steadily and with purpose.

"This is easier said than done, but try to take a deep breath upon entering," the site reads. "It will help if you don’t linger. Once you’ve had your moment, get out quickly and head straight to warmth."

Warming up is key, and they say to dry off completely and put on warm layers, focusing on your hands, feet, and head first.

WHERE TO TAKE THE PLUNGE

Kelowna

Kelowna residents can ring in the new year by taking part in the 11th annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip in support of a local non-profit.

Adaptive Adventures, a Kelowna-based organization that helps break down barriers to outdoor sport and recreation for people with disabilities in the Okanagan, is hosting the fundraiser on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The event will take place at Tugboat Beach in Waterfront Park. Registration begins at 1 p.m., with the dip into Okanagan Lake happening at 2 p.m. sharp.

Last year, about 500 people took part in the plunge, raising roughly $10,000. Organizers are hoping to raise $15,000 this year.

Peachland

The District of Peachland will also host a Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1 at 4450 6th Street, running from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

The event is hosted by Peachland Recreation, this free event starts with check-in, followed by the dip. A signed waiver is required to participate, and families are welcome to take part or simply cheer from the beach.

Summerland

Summerland Kinsmen Club Polar Bear Dip is hosting its dip at noon on Jan. 1. Costumes are welcome, as is always the case there, and this year the theme is '80s wear.

Naramata

Naramata is asking people to feel the chill for a great cause.

At Centre Beach in Naramata from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. there will be the Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge.

The first 150 participants to register and donate a minimum of $15, will receive an exclusive Fire Plunge Keepsake.

Osoyoos

Osoyoos Desert Dip is on New Year’s Day at Gyro Park. Registration is at 11 a.m. and Starbucks coffee & hot chocolate heated tent and bonfire certificate of success. Prizes for costumes and donations to Food Bank will be appreciated.

Enderby

This North Okanagan town is holding its polar bear dip on Jan. 2 this year. Check out the town website for more information.

Wherever you are, if you choose to take a dip take a photo and share it with us at [email protected]