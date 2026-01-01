BC News

BC SPCA raising funds to help blind labradoodle puppy

Blind pup needs your help

Photo: BC SPCA Earlier this year, the BC SPCA Animal Protection team removed 42 labradoodles from a property where they were not receiving proper care. Among them was Parker, a small brown pup.

The labradoodles had a long list of medical issues including roundworm, coccidia, kennel cough, urine-soaked paws, heart murmurs, stomach issues and ear infections.

“With so many puppies arriving into care all at once, staff worked diligently, carefully focused on the needs of each to determine their individual care plans. As they got to know Parker, his differences quickly became clear,” said a post on the BC SPCA website.

Parker seemed to have issues unique to him.

“He often seemed lost and wasn’t keeping up with his siblings,” the post said.

As one of his caregivers picked Parker up to give him a cuddle, they noticed something was wrong. His eyes seemed to shake, unable to focus on anything. He was immediately taken to the vet where they determined he was blind.

“He’d already lived through so much, and this was only going to make his life that much harder. But as with all animals who are just a little unique, we knew that with the right home, a loving family and patient care, he would thrive.”

An animal care staff member decided to take Parker into foster care to see how he’d manage in a home environment.

Watching Parker blossom in his new environment was “deeply touching," according to the SPCA. "Every careful step, every confident turn guided by sound, scent, or memory felt like a small triumph.”

Parker’s foster siblings immediately befriended him, and he adapted quickly to his new surroundings. Within hours, he’d mapped the floor plan to navigate himself around the furniture. They even worked out how to play together.

“This resilient boy found ways to enjoy life just as his foster siblings did. His wonderful temporary family took him out to experience the world and helped him explore cautiously. It was a huge success.”

To make a financial donation to help Parker, or any of the animals in the care of the BC SPCA, click here.