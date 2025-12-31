BC News

'What's your name, bro?': Popular influencer 'Liver King' marches through Whistler village

Photo: @liverking/Instagram The Liver King shared Instagram stories from Whistler-Blackcomb on Dec. 30, 2025, as he decided to ring in the new year in Canada with his wife.

The self-proclaimed king of eating all animal flesh raw has made a splash in B.C.'s Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort over the past couple of days.

Known famously as the Liver King, Brian Michael Johnson is a fitness and lifestyle influencer who rose to fame on social media promoting an all-raw meat diet to get massively jacked.

For years, legions of loyal followers took on his extreme diet in hopes of achieving his muscular physique. But he was later busted for using hormone replacement therapy to achieve those results, igniting a huge controversy and criticism from his millions of followers.

Still, the star has almost three million followers on Instagram and over six million on TikTok. He also has a popular Netflix documentary that details his entire life, starting from childhood and culminating in the fallout from his hormone use.

The Liver King posted several videos from North America's largest ski resort on his personal social media, praising Canada for its natural beauty ahead of the new year. In one of his stories, he tells a fan that he should start integrating more raw meat into his diet, including eating at least one raw egg daily. He was pleased to hear that his follower had eaten raw liver (his namesake).

In another clip, the person recording the video sees LK fistbump a fellow named Bradley and ask, "What's your name, bro?" After he says, "Nice to meet you."

Despite plenty of snow on the ground — and the woman he calls his queen (his wife) fully bundled up — the fitness star is sleeveless with his pants rolled up.

Say what you will about the controversial character, he's hot right now at the very least.

Check out a post he shared from hanging out in Whistler.



