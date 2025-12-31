BC News

Man arrested after alleged attempted home invasion in Fort St. John, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say a man is likely facing charges in relation to an alleged attempted home invasion in northeastern British Columbia.

RCMP say they were called to the scene at a home near the intersection of Peace River Road and 111th Avenue in Fort St. John on Dec. 20 at around 6 p.m.

Police say the call was from someone reporting a man allegedly trying to get into the home, and officers immediately set up a "containment," which led to the suspect surrendering.

They say one victim was physically assaulted at the scene, but did not release any additional details.

Police say a loaded handgun that had not been used was found at the scene, and two other people were arrested there "in relation to the incident," which investigators believe to be a targeted attack.

They say the main suspect arrested in the case is now likely facing firearms and assault charges, while the other two people arrested are being held pending an ongoing investigation.