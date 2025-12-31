BC News

BC Conservative MLA in Kootenay-Rockies takes medical leave

Photo: Pete Davis / Facebook MLA Pete Davis

The BC Conservative MLA for Kootenay-Rockies, Pete Davis, has announced he is going on leave for a “medical situation.”

Davis, in a brief statement, said the situation unfolded over the holidays and “requires me to take some time away to focus on my recovery with my family.”

Davis said his constituency office will remain open and operational.

“My staff will continue to assist constituents and ensure that services and support remain uninterrupted. I will remain in close contact with my team and caucus colleagues during this time,” he said.

“Serving the people of Kootenay-Rockies is an honour and a responsibility I take seriously. My focus is on recovering fully so I can return to my duties as soon as I am able, and continue advocating strongly on behalf of the community I am proud to represent,” he continued.

“I look forward to rejoining my colleagues in the upcoming spring legislative session, and I appreciate the kindness, understanding, and well wishes being extended to me and my family.”

The Kootenay-Rockies riding includes the area of Cranbrook to the Alberta border.