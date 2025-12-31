BC News

After a challenging year, B.C. premier looks ahead to 2026

Eby looks ahead to 2026

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Premier David Eby said the New Democrats are not seeking an election in 2026, but are ready “if it’s ­necessary.”

The major challenges confronting David Eby’s NDP government as it heads into 2026 aren’t a lot different from a year ago — except that this time around the NDP has the threat of a snap election in its back pocket.

As a U.S. trade war, court ­rulings on Indigenous claims, ER closures, the opioid ­overdose ­crisis and a mill closure on ­Vancouver Island dogged the province in the final days of December, Eby repeated that while an election is not on the party’s wish list for 2026, it is prepared to fight one.

“We’re not seeking an election here,” Eby said. “I also want to say we’re ready, if it’s necessary. We’re fundraising, we’re debt-free, we’re ready to go if we have to, but British Columbians don’t want an election.”

Whether Eby actually pulls the trigger before the scheduled 2028 election, however, will be a matter of timing, ballot question and political climate, said Royal Roads University professor David Black.

“In a volatile political ­climate like ours now, ­attesting ­confidently to your election readiness is a way of controlling the narrative amid these uncertain conditions,” Black said.

The NDP’s swagger on its election readiness is not lost on opposing parties.

The B.C. Conservative Party — down to 39 MLAs from 44 and underperforming in fundraising — is headed into a leadership race under interim leader Trevor Halford. That comes after John Rustad’s resignation earlier this month in the face of a revolt and to prevent a “civil war” amongst populists and moderates.

Meanwhile, the far-right OneBC party lost its party status after Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Tara Armstrong stepped down to sit as an Independent, leaving Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie on her own.

And new B.C. Green Leader Emily Lowan, who is ­without a seat in government, is trying to move the party ­membership onto her “fight the ­oligarchs” agenda, renegotiate a ­co-operation agreement with the NDP, and build up the party.

Threats from U.S. among many challenges

But the opposition is not alone in having challenges.

In a sit-down year-end interview with the Times Colonist, the premier called 2025 “a time of great uncertainty and challenge for a lot of families in the province,” citing the recent closure of the Crofton Pulp Mill, which will see about 350 people out of work come February.

The province blames the closure in part on tariffs and softwood lumber duties imposed by the United States, while the mill’s owner, Domtar, said it is due to the lack of available fibre and poor pricing in global pulp markets.

“The forest sector as a whole is facing huge challenges across the province,” driven by U.S. President Donald Trump, said Eby, emphasizing the direct and indirect impacts that U.S. trade and tariff threats have had on B.C.

In the shadow of U.S. threats to Canadian sovereignty and trade, Eby rolled out the ­government’s agenda with a throne speech that evoked ­wartime images and references to Winston Churchill, D-Day and the fight against Nazism.

Eby called it the “most ­consequential time” since the Second World War.

Measures to bring together unions, businesses and First Nations in a Team Canada approach to boost trade and strengthen economic security were the hallmark of early 2025. In March, B.C. pulled all U.S. wine, beer and spirits from government store shelves and stopped new purchases.

But all that didn’t distract from the province’s mounting budget woes, which saw the deficit forecast to reach $11.2 billion, a stark contrast from a surplus of almost $6 billion in 2022.

There were some cuts. A 10-month provincewide review to reduce administrative bloat saw 1,100 non-contract positions either eliminated, closed or left vacant across the province, setting up the province to save more than $60 million a year.

But there was also more spending, as the government made new deals with unionized workers — one of which came after the largest public service strike in B.C. history.

The only major offset to these costs and the loss of revenue from B.C.’s cutting of the consumer carbon tax in April, was B.C.’s $3.6-billion share (over 18 years) of a $32.5-billion national settlement against big tobacco companies over health damages.

It’s an award that will serve as a legal precedent for the B.C.-led civil lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc., launched in early December, under its new Vaping Product Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act.

The lawsuit, alleging ­deceptive marketing practices aimed at youth, is seeking a ­similar financial windfall to recover public health costs.

The year brought other ­challenges.

Hospitals have been grappling with continued ER closures. This past week alone saw temporary closures in Mission, Oliver, and 100-Mile House, while “temporary” overnight ER closures at Saanich Peninsula Hospital and in Port Hardy have been ongoing for about two years.

There was also the landmark B.C. Supreme Court ruling in August that awarded the ­Cowichan Nation title to 800 acres in Richmond and declared Aboriginal title superior to ­fee-simple private property rights in B.C., undermining the security of registered titles.

It was followed by a second court ruling by the B.C. Court of Appeal, which said the NDP’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) could be used to strike down other B.C. laws. While Eby has said he’ll appeal both, amend the laws and financially backstop affected private owners, the B.C. Conservatives are ­demanding the NDP government repeal DRIPA instead.

The toxic drug overdose crisis, declared a public health emergency in 2016, has recently seen deaths trending downward. But untreated addiction and mental illness have been in part blamed for public disorder, random violence and crime.

At the same time, B.C.’s experiment with decriminalization of personal amounts of drugs had to be scaled back in the spring when it inadvertently led to rampant public drug use. And prescribed safer-supply drugs must now be witnessed by a health care professional, such as a pharmacist, after some drug users were caught by RCMP selling their prescriptions on the street.

Seeking big ideas for complex problems

Black, the political scientist, said the NDP has been attempting to govern through a polycrisis — a cluster of interrelated complex challenges.

That requires a different kind of understanding between the government and the public.

He said such complex ­challenges demand that ­governments try bold and even experimental approaches — even if they fail.

And while some of the B.C. government’s experiments with the opioid crisis didn’t work out, Black said legislation to tackle the housing affordability crisis has led to some successes, and attempts to fast-track resource projects have led to federal ­support for four “nation-building” projects.

Black said the understanding required of the public amid a polycrisis is acceptance that the government can’t do everything and “that we might have to live with ‘good enough’ solutions rather than perfect ones.”

“Good governance may not be about solving a problem, such as homelessness or climate change, ” he said, “but instead limiting the damage enough so that ­material progress may be made.”

While 2025 has been ­challenging and 2026 might be, too, Eby said it’s not all bad news.

For starters, $240 million has been earmarked over the next three years for skilled trades apprenticeship training.

There will be billions of investment from the federal government in the next 10 years for the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt. An additional 1,000 doctors added to the ­health-care system, and upgrades at 17 hospitals — including a cancer centre already underway and a planned new patient tower in Nanaimo. A new medical school at Simon Fraser University accepting its first students. Rents down 10 per cent over two years.

The province has seen a decrease in crime, including homicides, Eby said, and real change will occur on streets like Pandora Avenue as a result of federal and provincial approaches.

“We are turning the corner on these issues, but they are hard and entrenched, systemic issues that take time to address,” he said.

“But we’ve got to keep doing it, and we’ve got to defend it, and that is my job as premier,” Eby added.

“If it were easy, it would have been done a long time ago. Any politician would do it. It is hard work, and it will take some time, but we are finally showing some good results.”