BC News  

B.C. paramedics union says negotiations broke down, warns of a possible strike

Paramedic talks break down

Canadian Press / Times Colonist - Dec 31, 2025 / 6:52 am | Story: 591817

The union representing thousands of paramedics, dispatchers, and call takers in British Columbia is warning about potential job action after it says contract negotiations broke down before Christmas.

A statement from Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia says that it has been in collective agreement negotiations with the employer, BC Emergency Health Services, since September.

It says it is now engaging its membership about possible job action, including the possibility of a strike.

The BC Emergency Health Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The union says it's seeking improvements in several areas, including stronger protections against contracting out, better deployment models for underserved and rural areas, and strengthened mental support for front line workers.

Jason Jackson, president and lead negotiator with the union, says they are prepared to do what's necessary to bring the employer back to the table, and if required, involve mediation to reach a fair agreement.

He says the province will continue to lose skilled professionals — at the price of communities — without seeing "meaningful improvements" to wages, benefits, and wellness initiatives.

"This is not where we expected or wanted to be," Jackson said in the release.

"We are deeply concerned about what will happen if government fails to take these negotiations seriously."

 

