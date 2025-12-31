BC News

This B.C. company is making roads out of leftover food

Turning leftovers to roads

Photo: Submitted. Vancouver Island-based Ergo Eco Solutions is turning leftover cooking oil into eco-friendly materials for unpaved roads.

One person’s trash may be another’s treasure.

Ergo Eco Solutions, a Duncan, B.C.-based company, is converting organic food waste into materials for building safer, cleaner roads—part of its goal to reduce reliance on petroleum-based products in infrastructure.

This month, the company announced it has completed a pilot project at Malahat Nation’s industrial park in Mill Bay, B.C., introducing what it calls a first-of-its-kind solution that uses vegetable oil-based materials.

The material, when mixed with water and sprayed on roads, penetrates deeply to control dust and stabilize surfaces while having minimal impact on the environment and vehicles, according to the company.

"You get this great compacted, almost cement-like running surface that gives it a structural reinforcement as well as controlling the dust,” said Brian Roberts, founder and CEO of Ergo Eco Solutions.

“It's a circular story that we use this waste product, give it another life and make a useful industrial product with it.”

Roberts said the product is safer for vehicles than the chloride salts commonly used, which can be erosive, and more efficient than water, lasting about a month.

"Instead of spraying it three times a day, we could put this on the road three times in an entire season," he said.

“When it biodegrades, it'll work like a fertilizer in the soil."

A former environmental consultant, Roberts founded Ergo Eco Solutions in 2017 after witnessing the environmental and safety hazards of petroleum products and petrochemicals.

Seeing a lack of biodegradable alternatives in the market, he turned to waste cooking oil from local restaurants.

Unpaved roads make up 92 per cent of the province’s roads, according to the B.C. government. Roberts believes his products could be applied widely, from rural roads to mines and logging areas.

“It's one of these unsexy markets that people don’t think about,” he said.

The new product is set for full commercialization late next year, but the company’s ambitions extend beyond roads.

It has already marketed biodiesel and petrochemical alternative products for paving release agents and form release agents—materials used in construction to prevent substances from sticking to machinery or framework.

And all the Ergo products are made from recycled cooking oil collected from hundreds of Vancouver Island restaurants it partners with.

“Typically, people were spraying petrochemical products or even diesel fuel, so workers inhaled these substances,” Roberts said. “And anything spilled went into the water table or soil.”

As a startup, Roberts said he and his six-person team have always been “bootstrapping” to develop and promote their new products—but now he is seeing a real “tailwind.”

“People are beginning to understand the circular economy and why it’s important,” he said.

“Our vision is a more sustainable, locally based economy—one that uses waste to make creative, valuable products that are healthier for both people and the planet.”